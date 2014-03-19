Nikkei falls to 1-1/2-week low as Softbank slides, financials drag
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday as financial stocks underperformed after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled.
TORONTO, March 19 Canada's main stock index opened slightly lower on Wednesday as gold miners and some banks weighed ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.65 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,353.33 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm as it expands beyond its core online retail business.
* Awarded a contract by Eni Ghana E&P Limited (a subsidiary of Eni, GNPC and Vitol), for onshore part of OCTP development of Sankofa field