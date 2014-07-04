BRIEF-Verizon announces tender offers for 30 series of notes of Verizon and some of its units
* Verizon announces tender offers for 30 series of notes of Verizon and certain of its subsidiaries
TORONTO, July 4 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, trading not far from the previous session's record high as it was boosted by gains in financial and industrial shares in what was expected to be a quiet session with U.S. markets closed for the Independence Day holiday. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 31.97 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,239.08. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Innova Gaming - engaged Raymond James Ltd as financial advisors to special committee of board in response to unsolicited proposal by Pollard Banknote Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Daiichi Sankyo Inc announces new analyses of once-daily savaysa (edoxaban) in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation to be presented at the acc 66th annual scientific session