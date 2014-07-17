TORONTO, July 17 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday as fresh U.S. and European Union sanctions on Russia weighed on global risk sentiment, while financial shares fell. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.51 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,213.83. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)