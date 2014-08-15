TORONTO, Aug 15 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday, with geopolitical concerns remaining in focus, as a decline in shares of gold-mining companies was offset by strength in the energy and financial sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.25 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,292.43 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)