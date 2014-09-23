TORONTO, Sept 23 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, slipping for a third straight session, as military activity in the Middle East fueled a rise in market volatility and weighed on shares of most major sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.72 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,106.28 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)