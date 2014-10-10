BRIEF-LMI Aerospace Q4 loss per share $0.26 excluding items
* LMI Aerospace Inc announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
TORONTO, Oct 10 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday as investors remained concerned about global economic growth, sending shares lower in every major sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 116.65 points, or 0.81 percent, at 14,343.95 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)
* Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Cesca Therapeutics highlights promising data for the treatment of chronic non-healing ulcers