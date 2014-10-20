TORONTO, Oct 20 Canada's main stock index was little changed at the opening bell on Monday as the materials sector gained, but shares of Canadian Pacific Railway fell after the company ended merger talks with CSX Corp. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index edged up 8.03 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,235.71. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)