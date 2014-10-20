CORRECTED-Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
TORONTO, Oct 20 Canada's main stock index was little changed at the opening bell on Monday as the materials sector gained, but shares of Canadian Pacific Railway fell after the company ended merger talks with CSX Corp. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index edged up 8.03 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,235.71. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
SYDNEY, March 14 Australia's most renewable-energy dependent state outlined plans on Tuesday to spend A$510 million ($385 million) to keep the lights on, just four days after Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk offered to save the state from blackouts by installing large-scale battery storage.
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 15,000,000 common shares