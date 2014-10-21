TORONTO, Oct 21 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as natural resource shares climbed on the back of higher commodity prices and investors digested data showing better-than-expected yet slowing economic growth in China. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.94 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,372.71 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)