TORONTO, Nov 10 Canada's main stock index advanced on Monday as gains in the price of oil boosted shares of energy producers, helping overcome a drop in gold-mining shares that followed the bullion price lower. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 50.07 points, or 0.34 percent, at 14,740.90 shortly after the market opened. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)