TORONTO, Nov 12 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as a drop in the price of oil weighed on the energy sector and shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc declined. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 63.35 points, or 0.43 percent, at 14,696.92 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)