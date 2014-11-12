UPDATE 3-Canadian fintech DH Corp to be taken private in C$4.8 bln deal
* DH Corp shares up 8.9 pct, trading at C$25.10 (Adds shares, background)
TORONTO, Nov 12 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as a drop in the price of oil weighed on the energy sector and shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc declined. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 63.35 points, or 0.43 percent, at 14,696.92 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* DH Corp shares up 8.9 pct, trading at C$25.10 (Adds shares, background)
* Mineral Mountain announces C$1 million non-brokered private placement
LONDON, March 13 UK lawmakers voted on Monday to reject attempts to include a guarantee on the rights of EU nationals in Britain in legislation giving Prime Minister Theresa May the power to begin the country's exit from the European Union.