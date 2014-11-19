TORONTO, Nov 19 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday as investors refrained from taking major positions ahead of the release of minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.11 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,982.08 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)