BRIEF-First BanCorp announces sale of PREPA loan
* First BanCorp - gross proceeds from sale resulted in slight incremental loss of about $570 thousand versus adjusted book balance, net of reserves
TORONTO, Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, driven by gains in most major sectors, as investors cheered a move by China to cut interest rates. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 82.95 points, or 0.55 percent, at 15,158.13 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
March 13 U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors held back from making big bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike on Wednesday.
* The Ensign Group acquires hospice operations in Prescott Valley, Arizona