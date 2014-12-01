BRIEF-IGas sets out final terms of proposed capital restructuring
* Proposed to raise about $55 million from subscription by new investor Kerogen, share placing with institutional investors, subscription by certain of directors
TORONTO Dec 1 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as sluggish economic data raised concerns about global growth and volatile oil prices contributed to weakness in the energy sector.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 55.31 points, or 0.38 percent, at 14,689.39 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
JOHANNESBURG, March 17 Investment company Allan Gray said on Friday its 16 percent stake in Net1 allowed it to call a shareholders' meeting over the payment technology provider's handling of the scandal over a South African welfare contract, local media reported.
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, March 17 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) is nearing an agreement to buy a majority stake in Chevron Corp's South African assets, which are estimated at $1 billion, two people familiar with the transaction said.