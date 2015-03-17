BRIEF-Select Medical and Riverside Health enter joint venture
* Select Medical and Riverside Health enter joint venture to build and operate specialty hospitals serving the coastal Virginia region
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday as fresh concerns about oversupply hit oil prices and weighed on shares of energy producers.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 79.37 points, or 0.53 percent, at 14,783.39 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak)
* Privatebancorp Inc-original merger agreement provided termination fee of $150 million would be payable by co to CIBC upon termination of merger agreement