BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of medium-term notes
* U.S. Bancorp - redemption on April 15, 2017, of all of its outstanding 1.65% medium-term notes, series t due May 15, 2017
TORONTO, March 19 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday after comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve helped ease concerns that a rate hike might be imminent.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.46 points, or 0.22 percent, at 14,928.78 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak)
* U.S. Bancorp - redemption on April 15, 2017, of all of its outstanding 1.65% medium-term notes, series t due May 15, 2017
* To sell part of plant growth regulator business for cereals (Adds likely buyers of assets)
* Ligand enters commercial license and supply agreements with Marinus Pharmaceuticals for captisol-enabled Ganaxolone