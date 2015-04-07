TORONTO, April 7 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, bolstered by broad gains in most sectors including the heavily weighted financials group.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 75.1 points, or 0.5 percent, to 15,175.75 shortly after the open.

Nine of the 10 main groups advanced. The materials sector, home to mining companies, was the lone decliner, down 0.25 percent.

(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)