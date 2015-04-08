TORONTO, April 8 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, extending a rally into its fifth session as shares in major financial companies rose and pipeline stocks also gained.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.67 points, or 0.23 percent, at 15,223.51 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)