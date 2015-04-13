TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, as stronger energy stocks on the back of higher crude prices offset declines in other key sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 20.53 points, or 0.13 percent, to 15,408.96 shortly after the open. Six of the index's main groups were in negative territory. Energy stocks were up 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)