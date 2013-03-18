US STOCKS-Wall St rises as robust jobs report lifts mood
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
TORONTO, March 18 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, weighed down by energy and financial shares, as investors scaled back after Cyprus raced to revise a radical bailout plan. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 51.15 points, or 0.40 percent, at 12,778.88 shortly after the open.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index turned negative in mid-morning trade on Friday, with shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank falling sharply on reports of employees admitting to breaking the law under pressure to meet sales targets.
PARIS, March 10 IranAir has taken delivery of its second Western jet under a nuclear sanctions deal with major powers, an Airbus A330 long-haul aircraft, the European planemaker said.