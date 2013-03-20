TORONTO, March 20 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, led by energy and financials, as fears of a Cyprus default were overshadowed by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will sustain its bond-buying stimulus plan and by a jump in BlackBerry shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 47.82 points, or 0.37 percent, at 12,821.69 shortly after the open.