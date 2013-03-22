BRIEF-Health Insurance Innovations announces launch of secondary public offering
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc announces launch of secondary public offering by selling stockholders
TORONTO, March 22 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, with strength in energy shares offsetting a decline in gold miners, as investors eyed a looming deadline for Cyprus to secure a bailout. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.59 points, or 0.08 percent, at 12,757.46 shortly after the open.
* Vital Therapies announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Lion Biotechnologies reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update