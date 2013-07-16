TORONTO, July 16 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, led by gains in the financial and materials sectors, as investors set their sights on Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony on Wednesday to look for clues about the monetary stimulus program. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.26 points, or 0.24 percent, at 12,558.61 shortly after the open.