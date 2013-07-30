TORONTO, July 30 Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday to its lowest in more than a week after a breakup of a Russian-Belarusian joint venture fueled a slump in shares of Potash Corp and raised fears of a price fall in the industry. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 62.67 points, or 0.50 percent, at 12,606.27 shortly after the open. Potash lost more than a fifth of its market value.