RPT-CERAWEEK-Oil industry revives quest for deepwater reserves
* Oil price recovery, low service cost boost offshore exploration
TORONTO, Oct 4 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday after negative sentiment caused by an extended U.S. government shutdown was offset by gains in the energy and materials sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.55 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,743.67 shortly after the open.
* Oil price recovery, low service cost boost offshore exploration
March 10 Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
* Coming up: U.S. Feb nonfarm payrolls at 1330 GMT (Updates throughout, moves dateline from MELBOURNE)