UPDATE 5-Tweeting accountant blamed for Oscar best picture blunder
* Presenters were handed wrong envelope for industry's top award
TORONTO Oct 9 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday, as a decline in gold mining stocks was offset by broad gains in banking, energy and telecom stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.62 points, or 0.06 percent, at 12,700.03 shortly after the open.
* Presenters were handed wrong envelope for industry's top award
* Trump flags big infrastructure spending ahead of Tuesday speech
* Highest U.S. oil rigs since Oct. 2015 (Adds quote, details)