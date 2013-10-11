BRIEF-RNC Minerals to spin-out Qiqavik and West Raglan Projects
* RNC Minerals announces intention to spin-out Qiqavik and West Raglan Projects, and option agreement with Carolina Gold Resources for two properties in Carolina Gold Belt
TORONTO, Oct 11 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as positive sentiment on hopes that lawmakers will reach an agreement over U.S. debt levels was partially offset by a drop in gold-mining shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 28.12 points, or 0.22 percent, at 12,922.53 shortly after the open.
* Norsat International - expansion of their Ka-Band product lines with launch of atom 50 watt Ka-Band block upconverters, solid state power amplifiers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
