TORONTO, Oct 16 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, as gold miners slumped and a sharply lower earnings revision by SNC-Lavalin Group Inc hit industrial stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 13.61 points, or 0.1 percent at 12,917.85, shortly after the open. Four of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory.