BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.24
March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit * Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 * Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Oct 16 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, as gold miners slumped and a sharply lower earnings revision by SNC-Lavalin Group Inc hit industrial stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 13.61 points, or 0.1 percent at 12,917.85, shortly after the open. Four of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory.
March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit * Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 * Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, March 3 The dollar held broad gains on Friday as the risk of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike slugged sovereign bonds and commodities, even managing to sour Wall Street's party as the reality of rising borrowing costs began to sink in.
TOKYO, March 3 Japanese stocks edged down on Friday as investors took profits before the weekend, after hitting a 14-month high the previous day on rising expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike this month.