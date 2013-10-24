TORONTO, Oct 24 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, buoyed by strong gold mining stocks including Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd, which jumped 13 percent on estimate-beating quarterly results and a higher production forecast. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.58 points, or 0.3 percent at 13,284.90 shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher, with the materials group rising 2 percent.