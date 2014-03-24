BRIEF-Eli Lilly and Co says CEO John Lechleiter's 2016 total compensation was $18.4 mln
* CEO John C. Lechleiter's 2016 total compensation was $18.4 million versus $16.6 million in 2015
TORONTO, March 24 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, led by gains in financial and energy shares, on rising expectations that the Chinese government might begin stimulative measures to boost the world's second-biggest economy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 51.24 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,387 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* CEO John C. Lechleiter's 2016 total compensation was $18.4 million versus $16.6 million in 2015
* OncBioMune announces term sheet to acquire Norepinefrine from Teva Pharmaceuticals in Mexico
LONDON, March 20 U.S. bank Citi has abandoned its prediction of a fall for the euro to below parity against the dollar, the latest major lender to capitulate on long-term forecasts for a historic change in one of the world's big currency equilibriums.