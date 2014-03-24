TORONTO, March 24 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, led by gains in financial and energy shares, on rising expectations that the Chinese government might begin stimulative measures to boost the world's second-biggest economy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 51.24 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,387 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)