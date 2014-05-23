TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as higher oil prices helped push up shares of energy producers, offsetting a decline in the materials sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.49 points, or 0.01 percent, at 14,700.80 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)