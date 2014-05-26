TORONTO, May 26 Canada's main stock index rose in early trading on Monday, driven by gains in financials, as investors digested news of strong election performances by pro-European forces in Italy and Germany. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 13.70 points, or 0.09 percent, at 14,721.80 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)