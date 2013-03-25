BRIEF-Gaz Metro acquires solar energy firm Standard Solar
* Gaz Metro acquires Standard Solar, a leading U.S.-based solar energy firm
TORONTO, March 25 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, led by the financial and energy sectors after Cyprus secured a last-minute bailout deal, but a decline in shares of BlackBerry kept the gains in check. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.36 points, or 0.13 percent, at 12,773.71 shortly after the open.
* Spectrum Brands Holdings to reaffirm fiscal 2017 guidance at Raymond James institutional investors conference
* Indirect units to offer $1.5 billion principal amount of issuers' senior notes due 2025 and senior notes due 2027