BRIEF-Logitech reaffirms 2017 retail sales growth outlook
* Logitech International Sa - says 2018 outlook of high single-digit retail sales growth in constant currency and $250 to $260 million in non-gaap operating income.
TORONTO, April 11 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday as falling commodity prices weighed on materials and energy stocks and offset an improvement in U.S. jobless claims. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.88 points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,501.03 shortly after the open.
* Logitech International Sa - says 2018 outlook of high single-digit retail sales growth in constant currency and $250 to $260 million in non-gaap operating income.
* Says Verizon chooses datamena for Middle East expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Saudi Arabian Oil Co :