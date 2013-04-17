BRIEF-Constellium Q4 loss per share 0.19 Euro
* Constellium reports full-year and fourth quarter 2016 results
TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, led by declines in energy and financial shares, as concerns about global economic growth and weak U.S. earnings reports hurt investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.23 points, or 0.32 percent, at 12,080.69 shortly after the open.
* Constellium reports full-year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. Announces full year 2016 financial and operating results, 2017 outlook and a long term contract for the first 850XE rig
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.