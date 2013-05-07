BRIEF-Brompton Split Banc Corp announces extension of term
* Board approved extension of maturity date of class A, preferred shares of co for additional 5 year term to Nov 29, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 7 Canada's main stock index advanced in early Tuesday trade as strength in financial and energy stocks offset declines in gold producers after bullion prices tumbled. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.62 points, 0.06 percent, at 12,461.54 shortly after the open.
WASHINGTON, March 6 General Motors Co said on Monday it will lay off 1,100 workers in May at its Lansing Delta Township assembly plant in Michigan as it shifts production of a vehicle to Tennessee.
* Recommended to Tribunal that proposed merger between General Electric and Baker Hughes be approved, without conditions Further company coverage: