BRIEF-Manulife Investments terminates certain funds
* Manulife Financial Corp - Manulife Investments will make changes to its platform terminating certain funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 18 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as positive U.S. economic data and higher oil prices fueled gains in financial and energy stocks ahead of a crucial Federal Reserve policy meeting. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.15 points, 0.30 percent, at 12,326.05 shortly after the open.
* Manulife Financial Corp - Manulife Investments will make changes to its platform terminating certain funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.62 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
GENEVA, March 6 Volkswagen will show off a fully self-driving car at the Geneva auto show, as part of the German carmaker's drive to be at the forefront of new technologies in the wake of its diesel emissions scandal.