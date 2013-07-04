BRIEF-Infinity Property and Casualty Q4 net earnings per diluted share $1.95
* Infinity Property and Casualty reports higher net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2016
TORONTO, July 4 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, led by gains in the financial sector as investors focused on the outcome of a European Central Bank meeting later in the day and data from an influential U.S. jobs report on Friday. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 53.87 points, or 0.44 percent, at 12,199.55 shortly after the open.
* Infinity Property and Casualty reports higher net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2016
* GKN says will outperform both civil aerospace and auto markets
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy