UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TORONTO, Aug 14 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as a drop in the price of oil hit shares of energy companies, offsetting strong economic data from the euro zone. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.10 points, or 0.10 percent, at 12,630.09 shortly after the open.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.