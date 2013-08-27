BRIEF-Quintiles IMS Holdings says unit entered into an amendment to its senior secured credit facility
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc- on March 7 unit entered into an amendment to its senior secured credit facility - sec filing
TORONTO, Aug 27 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday as escalating tensions in Syria raised the prospect of military action, dampening investor sentiment and offsetting gains in shares of gold producers after the bullion price rose. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.77 points, or 0.29 percent, at 12,723.53 shortly after the open.
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc- on March 7 unit entered into an amendment to its senior secured credit facility - sec filing
* Childrens Place Inc- board of directors has approved a new $250 million share repurchase program
* GM says "even less interested" in FCA tie-up than before (Adds details, analyst, context)