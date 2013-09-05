BRIEF-Herc Holdings reports Q4 loss per share $0.49
* Herc Holdings reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and announces full year guidance for 2017
TORONTO, Sept 5 Canada's main stock index advanced for a third straight session on Thursday after positive economic data boosted broad gains across most major sectors and speculation about a potential sale lifted BlackBerry shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 14.70 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,772.51 shortly after the open.
* EV Energy Partners announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results, additional commodity hedges, year-end proved reserves and 2017 guidance
March 1National Bank of Canada said its first-quarter profit surged 90.4 percent compared with the year-ago period, when it took a write-off charge of C$236 million ($177 million).