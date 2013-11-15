TORONTO, Nov 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to its highest in more than two weeks as the market cheered stimulus-friendly comments from the Federal Reserve's Janet Yellen, who is expected to take over as head of the U.S. central bank. In early trade, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 23.17 points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,454.55, after climbing to as high as 13,464.08.