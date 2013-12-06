TORONTO, Dec 6 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday on broad-based gains led by Royal Bank of Canada and resource stocks after both Canada and the United States reported stronger-than-expected jobs growth. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened higher, up 50.69 points, or 0.38 percent at 13,251.09. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.