BRIEF-Shell brings changes to Directors remuneration policy
* Changes have been made to the directors’ remuneration policy with effect from january 1 2017
TORONTO, Dec 16 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, with gains in every major sector providing support, as investors focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus program ahead of an upcoming policy meeting. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.63 points, or 0.29 percent, at 13,163.33 shortly after the open.
* Changes have been made to the directors’ remuneration policy with effect from january 1 2017
DUBAI, March 9 Gulf stock markets were pulled down early on Thursday by a 5 percent overnight slide in oil prices, while Abu Dhabi was hit particularly hard as heavyweights First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi traded ex-dividend.
* Q4 adj EBITDA up 15 pct, in line with market view (Adds details on avelumab, outlook)