BRIEF-CDW expects 2017 net interest expense of about $150 mln
TORONTO, Dec 30 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, with gold miners and some banks weighing heavily as bullion headed for its biggest annual loss in 32 years. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.59 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,576.27 shortly after the open.
* As of feb 21 Ronin Capital Llc Reports 6.8 Pct Stake In Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2lyZfNi] Further company coverage:
* Goodyear tire & rubber co- priced its offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 10-year senior notes