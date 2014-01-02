US STOCKS-Wall St lower as oil drop hits energy stocks; Fed eyed
* Indexes down: Dow 0.30 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
TORONTO, Jan 2 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday after sluggish manufacturing data out of China weighed on oil prices and shares of energy producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.21 points, or 0.11 percent, at 13,606.34 shortly after the open.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.30 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
DUBAI/WARSAW, March 14 State-owned Qatargas has agreed to double volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) it supplies to Poland's gas firm PGNiG to 2 million tonnes per year at a price that may have positive impact on PGNiG's bottom line, the companies said.
* Stiff fines if sites don't rapidly respond to complaints (Adds social media firms' efforts to rein in abuse, reactions)