BRIEF-Primero Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.01
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, dragged down by concerns about economic growth in China and fears about a further winding down of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus measures this week. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 31.52 points, or 0.23 percent, at 13,686.24 shortly after the open.
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Marathon Petroleum Corp - retirement of Randy S. Nickerson, executive vice president, corporate strategy, mpc
March 14 Billionaire Jeff Bezos scored a double win this week as the Washington Post, the newspaper he bought in 2013, signed its biggest contract to date to sell web publishing tools mostly hosted by Amazon.com Inc, the company he founded and runs.