BRIEF-Air Lease Corp CEO John Plueger's 2016 total compensation $7.8 mln
* CEO John Plueger's 2016 total compensation $7.8 million versus $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, led by declines in natural resource shares, as sluggish economic data from China and concerns about emerging-market growth offset positive signals from Europe. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 37.21 points, or 0.27 percent, at 13,657.73 shortly after the open.
* CEO John Plueger's 2016 total compensation $7.8 million versus $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Patrick Dempsey's 2016 total compensation was $6.2 million versus $4.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement dated as of March 1, 2013- SEC filing