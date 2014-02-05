Akzo Nobel rejects improved bid from U.S. rival PPG
AMSTERDAM, March 22 Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel rejected on Wednesday a second takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries saying the offer was too low and too risky.
TORONTO, Feb 5 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday as sluggish private jobs data from the United States helped fuel a jump in the bullion price and in gold-mining shares, offsetting declines in several other major sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 13.47 points, or 0.10 percent, at 13,517.95 shortly after the open.
AMSTERDAM, March 22 Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel rejected on Wednesday a second takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries saying the offer was too low and too risky.
* Therapix Biosciences Ltd. announces pricing of U.S. Initial public offering and NASDAQ listing
* Rejects second unsolicited proposal from PPG Industries Inc