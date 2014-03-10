BRIEF-Journey Energy Q4 net income per share $1.13
* Journey Energy Inc. Reports its 2016 financial results, announces strategic acquisition, and updates 2017 guidance
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday after disappointing economic data from China weighed on commodity prices and shares of natural resource shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 32.33 points, or 0.23 percent, at 14,266.75 shortly after the open.
JAKARTA, March 21 Freeport McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit has resumed production of copper concentrate at its giant Grasberg mine, a spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday, ending a more than one-month stoppage.
LIMA, March 20 A strike at Peru's top copper mine, Cerro Verde, is set to end by government order on Thursday, but workers said the stoppage would start right back up on Friday if no deal over their demands is reached with management.