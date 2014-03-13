GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil at 3-month lows, stocks edge up before U.S. rate decision
* Dollar steady after Friday slide as probable Fed hike looms
TORONTO, March 13 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday as positive economic signals from the United States were offset by sluggish data from China. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 9.11 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,309.89 shortly after the open.
* Intercontinental exchange statement on competition appeal tribunal's trayport ruling
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: